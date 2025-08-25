Worcester Railers HC Sign Anthony Hora for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 25, 2025

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Anthony Hora to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Hora, 27, arrives in Worcester for his first full season with the team. The Cheektowaga, NY native got into 12 games for the Railers during the 2024-25 season while called up from the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 33 games for the Thunderbolts, Hora collected 15 points (4G, 11A) to go with 27 penalty minutes for the eventual SPHL champions.

"Anthony is a strong, versatile defenseman that helped us last year at a crucial part of our season," Tuzzolino said. "He's earned his opportunity this year, and we're excited to see what he does with it."

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6'0", 216lb defenseman played three seasons of division three hockey with the SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles. In 50 games at the collegiate level, Hora had 36 points (11G, 25A) to go with 34 penalty minutes and a +11 rating.

"There wasn't a bad thought in my mind about Worcester and coming back," Hora said. "I absolutely love the city. It's a great organization to play for and I'm super excited to be back."

The Railers have announced twenty-one players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Hora joins Jordan Kaplan, Riley Ginnell, Tyler Kobryn, Anthony Callin, Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle, Noah Kane, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the twenty-first signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

