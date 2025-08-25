Worcester Railers to Host Preseason Game on October 10th

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and the Maine Mariners announced today a pair of preseason games to be played on October 10th and 11th, the weekend before the regular season begins.

The Railers will host a game on Friday, October 10th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, MA at 7:00 p.m. while the Mariners will host a game on Saturday, October 11th at the Harold Alfond Forum in Biddeford, ME at 6:00 p.m. The preseason series kicks off the fifth season of the "VIP Rivalry Cup," presented by VIP Tires & Service.

The Railers have won the VIP Rivalry Cup, the regular season series between Worcester and Maine, in two of its four seasons. Worcester last won the season series against Maine during the 2023-24 season when they won six of ten meetings between the two teams. The Railers and Mariners will face off against each other 14 times during the 2025-26 regular season.

VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 99 years based in Auburn, Maine, operates 76 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. VIP is the place where New Englanders turn for everything they need to keep their vehicles running at peak performance. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.

