Tickets on Sale Now for Idaho Steelheads Exhibition Game on October 10
Published on September 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced today that the club will host the Utah Grizzlies for an exhibition game at the Idaho Central Arena on Oct. 10 at 7:10 p.m. Click HERE to purchase tickets today.
Tickets begin at just $15 and may also be purchased at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 208-331-TIXS (8497). Single game tickets for all Steelheads games will be announced early October.
The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 28th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener. Click HERE for the full 2025-26 home regular season schedule. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
