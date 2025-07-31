Florida Re-Sign Defenseman Connor Doherty
July 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have re-signed defenseman Connor Doherty to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.
Doherty, 32, was a mainstay in the Everblades top four last season, his first with the club. Over 60 games, the veteran defender scored four goals and tallied 14 assists, his best ECHL season since 2022. He also added five assists in 15 postseason games.
Overall in his ECHL career, Doherty has played 405 games between the Worcester Railers, Kansas City Mavericks, Maine Mariners, and Everblades. The Holden, Massachussets local has 14 goals and 79 assists during that time. In 2020, he won the league's Community Service Award as a member of the Railers.
Before turning pro, Doherty played three seasons of collegiate hockey at Sacred Heart. The left-shot blueliner got seven goals and 14 assists over 99 NCAA games. The season before college in 2014, he won a USPHL Premier championship with the Boston Junior Bruins.
