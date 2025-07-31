Lamppa, Dipaolo Re-Sign with Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of forwards Xander Lamppa and Alex DiPaolo on Thursday, as they continued to build their roster for the 2025-26 season. Lamppa is coming off first full season as a pro in 2024-25, while DiPaolo joined the Mariners from Colgate University in March.

A native of Rochester, MN, Lamppa first signed with the Mariners in March of 2024 after finishing his collegiate career at Penn State University. Earning a contract for 2024-25, Lamppa returned to Maine and skated in 65 games last season, registering 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) which was tied for fifth on the team. Lamppa did his best work in the last third of the season, posting 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) over the final 22 games.

The 25-year-old Lamppa was an assistant captain during his senior season at Penn State. He played junior hockey for the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League and the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League.

DiPaolo, also 25, signed with the Mariners upon completion of a NCAA Division I career of his ownat Colgate. In 10 games with Maine, he registered four assists, still in search of his first professional goal. He was the second-leading scorer for Colgate in 2024-25, posting 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 32 games. In his four seasons with the program, he put up 88 points in 129 career games, with 20 or more points in each of his sophomore, junior, and senior seniors.

Born in Oakville, ON, DiPaolo played three seasons of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Coquitlam Express, Penticton Vees, and Victoria Grizzlies.

