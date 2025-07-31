Mason Nevers Returns for Rookie Season with Steelheads

July 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Mason Nevers to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Nevers, 24, signed an ECHL contract with Idaho last April and scored in his pro debut on Apr. 4 in a 7-3 win at Allen. He finished the season notching three points (2G, 1A) in six games. Last year in his final season at the University of Minnesota he served as team captain tallying nine points (6G, 3A) in 33 games.

In five seasons with the Golden Gophers the Edina, MN native accumulated 66 points (27G, 39A) in 171 games. The 5-foot-11, 190lb right-handed shooter helped Minnesota to a Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2021 and Regular Season Championships in 2022 and 2023. Across his five seasons, the Golden Gophers qualified for the NCAA Tournament each year including two trips to the Frozen Four. During the 2022-23 campaign Minnesota lost in the National Championship game 3-2 in overtime vs. Quinnipiac.

He served as an alternate captain for the United States Hockey League (USHL) Des Moines Buccaneers in 2019-20 producing 40 points (19G, 21A) in 47 games. He helped Edina High School to a Minnesota (Class AA) State Championship in 2018-19 where he served as team captain.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 27th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.







ECHL Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.