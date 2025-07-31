Nailers Re-Sign Randy Hernández

July 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Forward Randy Hernández with the Atlanta Gladiators

(Wheeling Nailers) Forward Randy Hernández with the Atlanta Gladiators(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their seventh player signing of the 2025 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Randy Hernández to an ECHL contract.

Hernández, 26, was acquired by the Nailers in June to complete a future considerations trade with the Atlanta Gladiators. Randy began his professional career with Atlanta in 2024-25, and had a solid rookie season, as he finished with 11 goals, nine assists, and 20 points in 65 games. His goals came at key times, as seven of the 11 snapped a tied score to give the Gladiators the lead. Hernández was also an extremely disciplined player in year one, as he was whistled for just seven minor penalties.

Prior to turning pro, the Miami, Florida native played four seasons of college hockey - one at Robert Morris University, then three at Canisius College. Randy's most productive college season was his freshman year at Robert Morris, when he led the Colonials with 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games. That performance earned him AHA (West Pod) Rookie of the Year honors. He transferred to Canisius following the 2020-21 season, due to Robert Morris cutting the hockey program at that time. Hernández posted back-to-back seasons of over 20 points with the Golden Griffins, including a 22-point campaign as a senior, which ranked him third on the squad. Randy also got the opportunity to experience thrilling team success, as Canisius defeated Holy Cross to capture the 2022-23 AHA Tournament Championship and advance to the NCAA National Tournament for the second time in school history and first time in ten years.

Both of Randy's parents are from Cuba, and in 2024, Hernández served as an assistant coach for Team Cuba at the Amerigol LATAM Cup. Cuba defeated Greece, 4-3 to win the championship, and joining Randy behind the bench was head coach and former Nailer (2011-12) Scooter Vaughan.

Randy Hernández and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.