Experienced Forward Liam Coughlin Returns for a Second Season

July 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Liam Coughlin for the 2025-26 season.

Coughlin, 30, is back in Jacksonville after recording 31 points (15g, 16a) in 50 games played with the Icemen last season. The 6-3, 210-pound forward has collected 116 points (46g, 70a) in 233 career ECHL contests in stints with the Icemen, Iowa Heartlanders, Worcester Railers and Indy Fuel from 2019-2025.

Coughlin has also played in eight AHL games during his career, making two appearances each with the Rockford IceHogs, Bridgeport Islanders, Springfield Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins.

Prior to his professional career, the South Boston, Massachusetts resident logged 56 points (18g, 38a) in four seasons at the University of Vermont. Coughlin played three of his seasons at Vermont with longtime Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier from 2016-2019. Coughlin was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.