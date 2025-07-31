Admirals Add Strong Forward Jace Isley to the Roster

Forward Jace Isley with the South Carolina Stingrays

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Jace Isley to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Isley, 23, is the first player to sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season who wasn't on the 2024-25 roster.

The Sherwood Park, AB native joins the Admirals after spending the previous two seasons under contract in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets and Hershey Bears.

Isley burst onto the scene in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels, where he totaled 30 goals in the 2022-23 season. He finished the year with 56 points and a +26 rating. He signed his first professional contract with Utica in September 2023 and was later assigned to their ECHL affiliate, Adirondack.

The 6'2, 205-pound forward scored his first professional goal against the Admirals on November 10, 2023. Throughout the season, Isley was called up to the Comets three times and played in seven games with Utica. In 55 games played with Adirondack, he picked up 23 points (6 goals, 17 assists).

Last season, Isley scored his first goal of the year against Norfolk on November 8, which was an overtime winner. His AHL playing rights were traded to Hershey 20 days later. With the transaction, Isley's ECHL playing rights were now in possession of the South Carolina Stingrays. In 41 games with the Stingrays, Isley had 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists), including four points in two games against Norfolk on April 11 and 12.

Isley has played 14 games against Norfolk in his career and has posted nine points (3 goals, 6 assists).

"Jace is ready for a huge breakout year," Jeff Carr said, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He's had multiple good years in the WHL and was always hard to play against in Adirondack and South Carolina. Jace will supply a sandpaper element and edge to his game, and is expected to put up points this year."

