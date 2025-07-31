K-Wings Lock in Forward Quinn Preston for 2025-26

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forward Quinn Preston has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Preston, 27, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 183-pound Trenton, MI native who was originally acquired via trade (Wichita) on March 5, 2024. He played 16 regular-season games (3g, 7a) with Kalamazoo to close the 2023-24 campaign and re-signed last offseason before delivering a strong 2024-25 season for the K-Wings.

In 63 games played in 2024-25, Preston tallied 13 goals and 25 assists (38 pts), along with 5 power-play goals and 2 game-winning goals. Preston was also named the Warrior/ECHL Player of the Week for his performance last January, notching the K-Wings' first five-assist game in almost 20 seasons versus Bloomington on January 26.

"I'm super excited to be back in Kalamazoo and continue building on what we started," Preston said. "Playing in front of this fanbase is something special, and I'm ready to hit the ground running this fall."

The fourth-year pro has now totaled 167 ECHL games played, recording 44 goals and 84 assists for 128 points across time with Toledo, Wichita, and Kalamazoo. He also added 2 goals and 1 assist in four games during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with the K-Wings.

Before turning pro, Preston played four seasons at Ohio State University (2018-22), where he skated in 127 NCAA games and posted 33 goals and 39 assists (72 pts) while serving as an alternate captain during his final two seasons. He debuted in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye in 2021-22, notching 2 goals and 5 assists in 13 regular-season games, along with five postseason appearances that spring.

The K-Wings will continue to release player signings weekly, ahead of their Home Opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







