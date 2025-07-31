Thunder Re-Sign Forward Dan Ebrahim

July 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Dan Ebrahim

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Dan Ebrahim to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Ebrahim, 25, returns to Adirondack after scoring three goals in nine games with the Thunder at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Last season, Ebrahim finished his fourth and final season at NCAA (D1) Sacred Heart University where he totaled 30 points (19g, 11a) in 112 games with the Pioneers. Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brooklin, Ontario native played two seasons with the NCDC's Jersey Hitmen and captured a title in 2020-21.

