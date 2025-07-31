Brenden Datema Re-Signs with Gladiators for Third Season in Atlanta

July 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has re-signed defenseman Brenden Datema for the 2025-26 season.

Datema re-signs with the Gladiators for his third season in Atlanta, where he has spent his entire professional career since his pro debut in March of 2024. The 26-year-old defenseman first signed with the Gladiators late in the 2023-24 season and played 12 games with the team, notching two assists. Last season, Datema scored 2 goals and 5 assists for 7 points in 48 games with the Gladiators in his first full season as a pro, scoring his first professional goal on January 5th, 2025, vs the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The native of Sterling Heights, MI, played five seasons of NCAA Division I hockey prior to turning pro, spending three at Michigan Tech and two at Canisius College. Standing at 6'5", 220 pounds, the physical blue liner scored 3 goals and 20 assists in 100 career games with the Huskies and Golden Griffins.

Datema was a standout defenseman during his final year of junior hockey with the Amarillo Bulls of the NAHL, leading the league in scoring among defensemen during the 2018-19 season with 21 goals and 39 assists for 60 points in 58 games.

