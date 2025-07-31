Walleye Ink Goaltender Liam Soulière for 2025-26 Season

TOLEDO, OH - Goaltender Liam Soulière joins the Walleye for his first professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Soulière, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, enters the Pond after a five-year collegiate career in the Big 10, playing his graduate season at Minnesota after spending four years at Penn State. The 26-year-old posted a 13-8-2 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .917 SVP in 25 games as a Golden Gopher last season.

The All-Big 10 honorable mention posted a record of 52-47-5, a 2.81 GAA, and a .901 SVP over 109 collegiate appearances between the pipes. The 5'11" netminder holds the single-season shutout record at Penn State, posting three clean sheets as a junior during the 2022-23 season. Soulière holds a Bachelor's of Science in Finance and pursued a Masters of Human Resources and Industrial Relations at Minnesota.







