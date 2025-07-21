Defenseman Dylan Moulton Re-Signs with Walleye for 2025-26

TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Dylan Moulton returns to Toledo for his first full professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Moulton, a native of Nolensville, Tennessee, returns to the Pond after posting four points (3G, 1A), six penalty minutes, and a +3 in 12 games in his first taste of ECHL action. He tallied eight points (2G, 6A), six penalty minutes, and a +5 in 20 games during the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 6'2" blue-liner accumulated seven points (3G, 4A), 16 penalty minutes, and a -28 in 33 games prior to joining the Walleye after the conclusion of the collegiate season.

Prior to turning pro, he skated five collegiate seasons at the University of Miami (OH), posting 31 points (14G, 17A), 93 penalty minutes, and a -71 in 148 games as a Redhawk. Moulton posted a college-best 10 points (3G, 7A) in the 2021-2022 season. The 24-year-old played for current Walleye head coach Pat Mikesch at Green Bay before joining the Redhawks.







