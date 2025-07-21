Adam Berg Returns for Third Season with the Utah Grizzlies

July 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Adam Berg is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Berg has appeared in exactly 50 games in each of the past two seasons for the Grizzlies. He scored 7 goals and 10 assists during the 2024-25 season. Berg scored 9 goals and 14 assists during the 2023-24 campaign. He also has 27 games of experience with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and 9 games with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers.

Berg says "Utah has always felt like a second home to me. The organization and fans have been nothing but amazing to my family and I can't wait to get back. Go Grizz!"

The Grizzlies home opener for the 2025-26 season is on October 25, 2025 vs Idaho at 7:10 pm. Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Announced 2025-26 Signings

Forwards: Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Reed Lebster, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness.

Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow

Goaltender: Dryden McKay.







