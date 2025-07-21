Americans Welcome Back Key Addition Up The Middle

July 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the team has signed forward Brad Morrison for the 2025-2026 season.

"Brad (Morrison) led the team in scoring per game and if he had that pace all season, he would have been one of the ECHL's top scorers," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He's a fast and skilled puck carrier. His junior playoff scoring tells you what he's capable of doing. I had a good talk with his uncle Mark Morrison, who coaches in Manitoba, and I'm confident Brad will put up big numbers this year".

Brad Morrison was acquired late last February from the Fort Wayne Komets along with Michael Gilden in exchange for forward Kyle Crnkovic.

In 12 games for the Americans, Morrison had 14 points. He had seven points in 16 games for the Komets before the trade to the Americans.

"I'm happy to be returning to the Americans this year", noted Morrison. "I'm excited to be playing under a great coach like Steve Martinson. He has a winning tradition with the Americans, so I can't wait to see the team he assembles. We have a great fanbase in North Texas that expects to win."

Brad Morrison is a former fourth round draft of the New York Rangers, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has 57 games of professional hockey at the American Hockey League level with 50 of those games coming with the Ontario Reign during the 2018-2019 season.

During his pro career he only played in the postseason one time. That came with the Reading Royals during the 21-22 campaign.

The Americans will play two preseason games this October. Both are against the Tulsa Oilers with the only home game coming at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County on Thursday, October 9th at 7:30 PM. Stay tuned for more information on tickets coming soon.

