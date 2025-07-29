Another Key Addition for the Americans

Allen Americans rward Brayden Watts (left)

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans forward Brayden Watts (left)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the signing of forward Brayden Watts, who returns for his sophomore season with the Americans.

"Brayden (Watts) is the type of puck carrier that can really flourish in our system", said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "I believe he will commit to our all-out offense and all-in defense team mentality. This is going to be Brayden's year to establish himself as one of the top players in the league."

Brayden Watts led the Americans in scoring last season with 53 points in 68 games and was the lone Americans All Star last year.

The Bakersfield, California, native, will be a six-year pro in October. He started his career with the Wichita Thunder in 2020-2021 scoring 30 points in 62 games. He followed that up with a 46-point season in 2021-2022, and then 63 points in 50 games in 2022-2023, improving his numbers each year.

"I'm super excited to be a part of the solution to bringing a championship back to our fans and the city of Allen", said Brayden Watts. "I haven't been this excited to get things going since my first year in the league. Coach Martinson and the leaders of the team will continue to all work together to achieve our ultimate goal, bringing another championship to the Americans. See you guys soon!"

Brayden Watts joins Colton Hargrove, Spencer Asuchak, Thomas Caron, Brad Morrison, Matt Register, Kevin Spinozzi, Anthony Costantini, and Marco Costantini as announced players on the Americans 2025-2026 roster. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come.

