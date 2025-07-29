K-Wings Defenseman Collin Saccoman Returns for 2025-26 Season

July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that defenseman Collin Saccoman has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Saccoman, 28, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 200-pound Stillwater, MN native who notched a career-high 25 points (7g-18a) for the K-Wings with 66 penalty minutes in 72 games played last season. The blueliner has spent his entire professional career in Kalamazoo (215gp-19g-46a-169 PIM), wore the "C" as the team's captain in 2024-25.

"It's crazy to me that I'm going into my fifth year with the K-Wings," Saccoman said. "I've enjoyed every year so far, and it's been a blessing to play here. The energy surrounding hockey in this community is contagious, and the season can't come quickly enough. With the guys coming back and the new signings being announced here soon, we will have great depth and a core to do some damage."

Now entering his fourth season across five campaigns, Saccoman signed with Kalamazoo ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, recording five points (3g-2a) in 20 games as a rookie before emerging as a key defensive piece with 21 points (4g-17a) in 60 games during the 2022-23 season.

Before turning pro, Saccoman appeared in 117 games at Lake Superior State University from 2016-20, serving as co-captain alongside Max Humitz in his senior season. He totaled 20 goals and 36 assists in his collegiate career and was twice named to the WCHA All-Academic Team while also earning WCHA Scholar-Athlete honors twice.

The K-Wings will continue to release player signings weekly ahead of their Home Opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.

