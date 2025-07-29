Isak Walther Signs with Gladiators for 2025-26

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Tuesday afternoon that the club has signed forward Isak Walther for the 2025-26 season.

Walther, a native of Södertälje, Sweden, was selected by the Nashville Predators in the 6th round (179th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old forward joins the Gladiators after four seasons playing NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Vermont, where he scored 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in 128 career games with the Catamounts.

The 6'4", 205 pound forward scored 6 goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 33 games with the University of Vermont last season and is now entering his first season of professional hockey. Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn, said, "Isak is a big body coming off a successful college career at Vermont. He has very good hands and a good shot. Isak uses his size and strength effectively to get to the dirty areas on the ice. He is a very driven player, and we are excited to work with Isak this season."

