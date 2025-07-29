Colby Ambrosio Re-Signs for 2025-26 Season
July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Forward Colby Ambrosio returns to Toledo for his first full professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.
Ambrosio, of Welland, Ontario, Canada, returns to Toledo after posting eight points (3G, 5A) and a +1 in 12 games in his first taste of professional action. He posted 11 points (4G, 7A), eight penalty minutes, and a +3 in 18 playoff games last season, including a four-assist effort in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals. The former Colorado Avalanche draft pick (2020, R4, #118) tallied 20 points (7G, 13A), 45 penalty minutes, and a -32 in 34 games as a graduate student before joining the Fish at the end of the collegiate season.
Ambrosio's time with Toledo last season is his lone action as a pro. Prior to his pro career, Ambrosio played five collegiate seasons, one at Miami University (OH) and four at Boston College. As a collegiate skater, he accumulated 86 points (35G, 51A), 85 penalty minutes, and a -22 over 172 games.
