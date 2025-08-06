Forward Nathaël Roy Joins Walleye for 2025-26 Season

August 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Nathaël Roy joins the Walleye for his first professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Roy, of Levis, Quebec, Canada, enters the Pond after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Moncton. The 25-year-old posted 23 points (6G, 17A), 28 penalty minutes, and a +16 in 30 games last season.

In his collegiate career at U. of Moncton, Roy posted 93 points (46G, 47A), 82 penalty minutes, and a +4 in 109 games as a Blue Eagle. Roy skated in five QMJHL seasons as well, four of them with Sherbrooke, but his final season came with Baie-Comeau. The wing accumulated 84 points (42G, 42A), 59 penalty minutes, and a -16 in 178 QMJHL games.







ECHL Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.