Forward Nathaël Roy Joins Walleye for 2025-26 Season
August 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Forward Nathaël Roy joins the Walleye for his first professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.
Roy, of Levis, Quebec, Canada, enters the Pond after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Moncton. The 25-year-old posted 23 points (6G, 17A), 28 penalty minutes, and a +16 in 30 games last season.
In his collegiate career at U. of Moncton, Roy posted 93 points (46G, 47A), 82 penalty minutes, and a +4 in 109 games as a Blue Eagle. Roy skated in five QMJHL seasons as well, four of them with Sherbrooke, but his final season came with Baie-Comeau. The wing accumulated 84 points (42G, 42A), 59 penalty minutes, and a -16 in 178 QMJHL games.
