Forward Will Hillman Returns to Toledo for 2025-26 Season
August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Forward Will Hillman returns to Toledo for his first full professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.
Hillman, of Blaine, Minnesota, picked up one assist in five contests in his first cup of ECHL coffee. The 6'2" center netted one assist and a -1 in ten playoff games for the Walleye last season. He tallied nine points (3G, 6A), 23 penalty minutes, and a +7 as a senior forward at Minnesota St.-Mankato prior to joining the Walleye at the conclusion of his collegiate season.
Prior to his pro career, Hillman played four collegiate seasons at Minnesota St.-Mankato, picking up 24 points (10G, 14A), 39 penalty minutes, and a +19 in 115 collegiate games as a Maverick. Twice he was named to the CCHA All-Academic team.
