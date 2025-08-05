Forward Will Hillman Returns to Toledo for 2025-26 Season

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Will Hillman returns to Toledo for his first full professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Hillman, of Blaine, Minnesota, picked up one assist in five contests in his first cup of ECHL coffee. The 6'2" center netted one assist and a -1 in ten playoff games for the Walleye last season. He tallied nine points (3G, 6A), 23 penalty minutes, and a +7 as a senior forward at Minnesota St.-Mankato prior to joining the Walleye at the conclusion of his collegiate season.

Prior to his pro career, Hillman played four collegiate seasons at Minnesota St.-Mankato, picking up 24 points (10G, 14A), 39 penalty minutes, and a +19 in 115 collegiate games as a Maverick. Twice he was named to the CCHA All-Academic team.







ECHL Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.