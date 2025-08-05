Grizzlies Sign Forward John Gelatt

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward John Gelatt for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Gelatt played at Holy Cross College for four seasons from 2021-2025, where he scored 15 goals and 30 assists. His best season statistically at Holy Cross was during his 2024-25 senior season where he scored 7 goals, 10 assists and had a +10 rating.

"I'm super excited to come to Utah. I have heard great things about the organization. I can't wait to get out there and get things started. Go Grizz" says Gelatt.

Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages are available for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Announced 2025-26 Signings

Forwards: Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness.

Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Cooper Jones, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow

Goaltender: Dryden McKay.







ECHL Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.