Grizzlies Sign Forward John Gelatt
August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward John Gelatt for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Gelatt played at Holy Cross College for four seasons from 2021-2025, where he scored 15 goals and 30 assists. His best season statistically at Holy Cross was during his 2024-25 senior season where he scored 7 goals, 10 assists and had a +10 rating.
"I'm super excited to come to Utah. I have heard great things about the organization. I can't wait to get out there and get things started. Go Grizz" says Gelatt.
Announced 2025-26 Signings
Forwards: Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness.
Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Cooper Jones, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow
Goaltender: Dryden McKay.
