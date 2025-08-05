Peter Morgan Inks Deal with Gladiators for 2025-26 Season

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Tuesday evening that the club has signed forward Peter Morgan for the 2025-26 season.

Morgan, 25, joins the Gladiators for his first season of professional hockey after a successful four-year college career playing NCAA Division III hockey at SUNY-Geneseo, where he scored 56 goals, and 84 assists for 140 points in 110 games with the Ice Knights from 2021 to 2025.

The 5'6" 161-pound forward was a scoring machine for the Ice Knights, leading the team in scoring in each of his four seasons at SUNY-Geneseo. His freshman year, he scored 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 28 games and was named SUNYAC Rookie of the Year as the Ice Knights advanced all the way to the National Championship Game, ultimately falling to Adrian. Morgan was named the team's Captain for the 2024-25 season, finishing with 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points in 30 games.

A native of Sarasota, FL, Morgan preceded his college career with three years of junior experience in the North American Hockey league with the Aberdeen Wings, Amarillo Bulls, and Kenai River Brown Bears, scoring 39 goals and 66 assists for 105 points in 133 career games. Morgan and the Wings won the Robertson Cup Championship in 2019, his first season in the NAHL.

Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn, said, "Peter joins our group after a very successful career at Geneseo. Despite his small stature, Peter plays a tenacious game and is not afraid to get into the dirty areas." He added, "He is a skilled forward that creates offence using both his feet and his vision. Peter is a very driven player that has no quit and we are excited to add him to our group."

Peter Morgan joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, and Brendan Datema as Gladiators who have signed for the 2025-26 season.

