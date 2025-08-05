Lions Unveil 2025-2026 Theme Night Schedule

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have revealed their full theme night calendar for the upcoming season. Out of 36 home games, 16 will feature special themes, offering fans of all ages even more excitement at Colisée Vidéotron.

The first theme night will be Opening Night on October 17, when the Lions host the Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers). This historic evening will mark the official kickoff of the team's 5th anniversary celebrations. Fans in attendance will also witness the raising of the Kelly Cup championship banner.

Fan Favourites Make a Return

Several popular theme nights will return this season. The Holiday Game and Teddy Bear Toss, always a fan favourite, will be held on December 20 at 3:00 p.m. against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins).

Just over a week later, on December 28 at 3:00 p.m., the arena will be transformed for the return of the Star Wars Game, once again against the Mariners.

Affiliate Night is also back for a second year. Scheduled for February 27 at 7:00 p.m., the Lions will face the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) in a game celebrating their NHL and AHL affiliations.

The regular season will conclude with two highly anticipated nights: the NASCAR Canada Game on April 4 at 3:00 p.m. against the Mariners, and Fan Appreciation Night on April 10 at 7:00 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils).

Exciting New Themes Debut This Season

Several exciting new theme nights will debut this season. The Lions will play their first-ever morning game on November 19 at 10:30 a.m., hosting the Norfolk Admirals (Winnipeg Jets) for a School Game.

Fans are also invited to celebrate New Year's Eve at Colisée Vidéotron on December 31 at 1:00 p.m., as the team takes on the Savannah Ghost Pirates (Florida Panthers).

On January 17, the organization will pay tribute to the 1955 Trois-Rivières Lions during a special commemorative game against the Adirondack Thunder.

And on March 21 at 3:00 p.m., when the Wheeling Nailers (Pittsburgh Penguins) come to town, the Lions will host Québécois Night, a celebration of Quebec's cultural heritage.

As in past seasons, special jerseys will be worn by the Lions during select theme games, further enhancing the fan experience. These uniforms will be revealed in the coming weeks on the team's social media channels.

Full Theme Game Schedule

October 17, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. - Opening Night vs. Reading Royals (Flyers)

November 1, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. - Military Night vs. Greensboro Gargoyles (Hurricanes)

November 19, 2025 - 10:30 a.m. - School Game vs. Norfolk Admirals (Jets)

November 29, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer vs. Reading Royals (Flyers)

December 20, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. - Holiday Game & Teddy Bear Toss vs. Maine Mariners (Bruins)

December 28, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. - Star Wars Game vs. Maine Mariners (Bruins)

December 31, 2025 - 1:00 p.m. - New Year's Eve Game vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (Panthers)

January 17, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. - 1955 Lions Tribute Game vs. Adirondack Thunder (Devils)

February 7, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. - Superhero Game vs. Worcester Railers (Islanders)

February 20, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. - Country Night vs. Toledo Walleye (Red Wings)

February 27, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. - Affiliate Night vs. Worcester Railers (Islanders)

March 7, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. - Kid's day Game vs. Worcester Railers (Islanders)

March 21, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. - Québécois Night vs. Wheeling Nailers (Penguins)

April 4, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. - NASCAR Canada Game vs. Maine Mariners (Bruins)

April 10, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night vs. Adirondack Thunder (Devils)







