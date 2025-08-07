The Ironman Returns to Lions

August 7, 2025

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed forward Tyler Hylland to a new contract.

The Châteauguay native is heading into his second full season with the Lions. He joined the team at the end of the 2023-2024 campaign and appeared in 11 regular season games and 6 playoff contests.

Last season, Tyler was the only Lions player to dress for all 72 regular season games. He tallied 15 goals and 17 assists for a total of 32 points. During the playoffs, he played a key role in the team's Kelly Cup championship run, scoring 8 goals and adding 1 assist for 9 points in 19 games.

Before turning pro, the forward played four seasons at Concordia University, where he recorded 82 points in 89 games. He also spent five years in the QMJHL with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Cape Breton Eagles, and Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

After completing his first full professional season, Hylland is setting clear goals:

"My goal is to have a strong start to the regular season, just like I did in the playoffs. In the second half of last season, I understood the role the coaching staff wanted me to play within the team, and I'll do everything I can to keep building on that this year to help the team win."







