Bison Sign Defenseman Seung Jae Lee

August 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Seung Jae Lee to an ECHL standard player contract.

Lee, 22, played the last three seasons at Yonsei University collecting 13 points (3g, 10a) in 24 games. The South Korean native led his team's defensemen in points in each of the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound defenseman represented South Korea at the Asia Championship last season posting a goal and an assist in three games played. He has represented his country for four years in national play including the 2025 Asian Winter Games where he played alongside Chongmin Lee. During the eight tournament games, Seung Jae Lee tallied seven points (3g, 4a) and a +5 rating.

