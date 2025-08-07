Bison Sign Defenseman Seung Jae Lee
August 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Seung Jae Lee to an ECHL standard player contract.
Lee, 22, played the last three seasons at Yonsei University collecting 13 points (3g, 10a) in 24 games. The South Korean native led his team's defensemen in points in each of the last two seasons.
The 6-foot-1, 176-pound defenseman represented South Korea at the Asia Championship last season posting a goal and an assist in three games played. He has represented his country for four years in national play including the 2025 Asian Winter Games where he played alongside Chongmin Lee. During the eight tournament games, Seung Jae Lee tallied seven points (3g, 4a) and a +5 rating.
2025-26 Flex Plan Vouchers are now on sale! A flexible ticket bank of 12 tickets allows you to choose which games to attend and how many tickets you need for each game! Pricing starts at just $240. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.
