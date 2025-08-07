Icemen Bring on Rookie Forward Tyler Coffey

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with rookie forward Tyler Coffey for the 2025-26 season.

Coffey, 25, joins the Icemen after posting six points in 23 games played during his senior season at Colorado College last season. The 5-10, 178-pound winger totaled 37 points (27g, 10a) during his five collegiate seasons with the Tigers from 2020-2025. While at Colorado College, Coffey was a teammate of Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon for three seasons.

Prior to college, the Hamilton, New Jersey resident played two seasons in juniors with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede (2019-20) and the Tri-City Storm (2108-19).

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







