VOZZI to Continue as "Official Text Provider of the ECHL"

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that VOZZI will continue to serve as the "Official Text Provider of the ECHL."

As part of a multi-year partnership, VOZZI is the leading mobile engagement and revenue-driving platform for the ECHL. Their cloud-based texting platform empowers sales and ticketing teams to connect with fans instantly through personalized messaging that drives ticket sales, fills seats and mobilizes revenue.

Since partnering with the ECHL in 2021, Vozzi has grown to support 25+ teams across the league, offering preferred partnership pricing to ECHL teams and white-glove customer service, ensuring expert support and a strong return on investment.

"Our teams continue to have incredible success engaging fans through the VOZZI platform, and we look forward to expanding our relationship," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"VOZZI is thrilled to extend our partnership with the ECHL," said VOZZI CSO James Darlington. "Our relationship with the league and its teams is very collaborative. The adoption from the teams has been fantastic, and it motivates our group at VOZZI to find new ways to deliver for all parties involved."

Vozzi looks forward to continuing to attend league meetings and working closely with both individual teams and the league office throughout the season- offering learning webinars, sharing best practices, and engaging in ongoing educational opportunities.







