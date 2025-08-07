Ghost Pirates Add Russell, Lipe for 2025-26 Season

August 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday the team has signed defenseman Chris Lipe and forward Mitchell Russell to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Lipe, 25, recorded three goals and five assists in 52 games with the Iowa Heartlanders last season. The right-handed defenseman posted a plus-13 rating, which ranked third among Iowa players. A native of Rockford, MI, Lipe has dressed in 126 regular-season ECHL games with the Heartlanders over the past three seasons, totalling 17 points (six goals, 11 assists). Lipe was acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders on June 20, completing a future considerations trade that sent forward Keltie Jeri-Leon to Iowa in early February.

Russell, 24, potted ten goals and added 11 assists in 44 games with the Wichita Thunder in 2024-25. In addition to his ECHL numbers, Russell played ten games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, registering one goal. In 81 career ECHL games, the Peterborough, ON, native has amassed 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists). Russell turned pro in 2022 following a four-season stint in the Ontario Hockey League, appearing with the Owen Sound Attack and North Bay Battalion.

Lipe and Russell join defenseman Keaton Pehrson and forwards Logan Drevitch, Connor Gregga, Kyle Jeffers, Nick Granowicz, Liam Walsh as players signed to ECHL contracts by the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season.







