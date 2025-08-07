Scrappy Forward Yavash Re-Signs with the Admirals

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward German Yavash to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Yavash, 22, recently completed his first season as a professional with the Admirals, playing in 45 regular-season games and totaling nine points (six goals, three assists), with 68 penalty minutes. He also suited up for three games during the Kelly Cup Playoffs, accumulating 17 penalty minutes in total. In Game 5 of the North Division Finals, Yavash fought Trois-Rivieres Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan just minutes into the game.

The Belarusian forward signed his first pro contract with Norfolk on October 1, 2024. Yavash was released from his contract on November 20, but then re-signed with the Admirals just two days later, where he finished the remainder of his campaign with the club. He scored his first pro goal on December 8 against Worcester.

"German came in with no college experience and earned the respect of the coaching staff, more importantly, the players," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He is a player who is willing to get better each day and each rep. He left a positive mark on our team with his toughness and tenacity. We're looking forward to him evolving as the premier power-forward of the ECHL."

Yavash came to the United States in 2021 and signed with the Fargo Force (USHL), where he had 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists). The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward played in 46 games with the Lincoln Stars (USHL) during the 2023-24 season. In those contests, he totaled 12 points (8 goals, 4 assists) and led the team with 100 penalty minutes.

The 2025-26 Admirals roster now consists of seven players (five forwards, two defensemen):

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

F - German Yavash

The Admirals begin the 2025-26 season in October. More player signings will continue to be updated throughout the summer. For season ticket information, call 757.640.1212.

