Steelheads Sign Two-Time Kelly Cup Champion Defenseman Sam Jardine

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed defenseman Sam Jardine to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Jardine, 31, brings a wealth of experience to the Steelheads having played parts of six seasons in the ECHL highlighted by capturing the Kelly Cup in 2017 with the Colorado Eagles and in 2019 with the Newfoundland Growlers. The 6-foot-1, 205lb left-handed shooter was named to the ECHL First All-Star Team during the 2020-21 campaign finishing fourth among all league defensemen producing 44 points (3G, 41A) in 67 games for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. He has appeared in 234 career regular season ECHL games notching 94 points (13G, 81A) while skating in 44 playoff games recording 15 points (3G, 12A) having played for Indy, Colorado, Orlando, Newfoundland, and Greenville.

The Lacombe, AB native has also played parts of five seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) most recently appearing with the Calgary Wranglers appearing in 14 games tallying three assists during the 2023-24 season. He has skated in 85 career games registering 16 points (4G, 12A) suiting up for Calgary, Toronto, San Antonio, and Rockford.

Prior to professional hockey, Jardine played three seasons at Ohio State University from 2012-15 accumulating 32 points (3G, 29A) in 97 career games where he served as an alternate captain during the 2014-15 campaign. He was selected in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 27th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener.







