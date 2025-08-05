Last Season's Leading Goal Scorer, Brendan Hoffmann, Re-Signs with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Brendan Hoffmann to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Hoffmann, 23, enters his fourth professional season, second with Idaho, after leading the Steelheads this past year with 25 goals while finishing fourth on the club with 50 points in 68 games. The 6-foot-3, 223lb right-handed shooter also led Idaho with 222 shots which ranked seventh among all ECHL skaters.

The Charlotte, NC native was acquired from the Atlanta by the Steelheads in June of 2024 completing a future considerations deal which sent Parker Aucoin to the Gladiators. Across three seasons in the ECHL he has accumulated 106 points (47G, 59A) in 193 career games splitting time with Reading, Atlanta, and Idaho while appearing in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games scoring three goals.

Prior to professional hockey, Hoffmann played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Erie Otters from 2018-22 collecting 74 points (44G, 30A) in 189 career games.

