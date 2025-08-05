Single Game Seats Are Now on Sale

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced today that 2025-2026 single game tickets went on sale at 1:00 PM CDT.

The Americans begin their 17th season of professional hockey in October. Over the previous 16 seasons in North Texas, the team has played in five Double A Finals, and won four championships (ECHL 2015 & 2016, CHL 2013 & 2014).

The Americans open the home portion of the regular season with back-to-back games against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, October 24th and Saturday, October 25th.

"We are excited for an action-packed season with Head Coach Steve Martinson returning," said Americans VP of New Business Austin Larson. "We are bringing back fan favorite theme nights and adding some new ones like Cars (Movie) Night, and Margaritaville. Get your tickets as soon as possible."

Don't miss some of the biggest nights of the season at CUTX Event Center that includes Wizard Night on opening weekend. Military Appreciation Night on November 1st. Star Wars Night on November 15th. The annual New Years Bash on December 31, and the ECHL All Star Classic on January 19th just to name a few.

For more information on Single Game Tickets contact the Americans Executive Office at 972-912-1000.







