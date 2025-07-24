Americans Make a Big Splash on the Blueline

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, along with Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the signing of defensemen Kevin Spinozzi, and Matt Register for the 2025-2026 season.

This will be a fourth return to Allen for Matt Register, who joined the Americans as a rookie in 2011-2012, then back in 2015-2016, where he raised the Kelly Cup in the first of back-to-back ECHL titles for the Americans. He also played for the Americans in the 2019-2020 season, as well as 2020-2021. He won three Kelly Cup Championships in a row in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The Americans also signed highly skilled defenseman Kevin Spinozzi, for the upcoming hockey season. Spinozzi joins the Americans after playing four years in France. The 6-foot-2, and 200-pound blueliner averaged nearly 30 points per season during his time in Europe. Spinozzi has 21 games of pro hockey in the American Hockey League, with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He also played with Wheeling, Toledo, and Rapid City in the ECHL.

"Reggie (Matt Register) is the Brent Burns of the ECHL. He led the league in scoring for Defensemen, while with the Steelheads, but was also Idaho's top plus/minus player three years running. With Idaho, he had 173 points while being nearly a plus 100. Last year his plus 24, for a non-playoff team, is literally unheard of. Reggie (Matt Register) will be a player coach for us until he's ready to retire and then will seamlessly step behind our bench.

Kevin Spinozzi gives us the one-two punch that Matt Register and Les Lancaster had a few years ago. He has a bomb from the point but is also tough, and can play a hard game against the league's top players. These two give us proven scoring that will be a lot of fun to watch." Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson.

The Americans open the regular season on the road in Wichita on Saturday, October 18th, with the home opener less than a week later, on Friday, October 24th when the Kansas City Mavericks visit Allen. Call (972) 912-1000 for Americans Season Tickets.

