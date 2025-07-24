Arvanitis, Hudson Return to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of two players on Thursday, bringing back goaltender Brad Arvanitis and forward Jacob Hudson for the 2025-26 season. It will be Arvanitis' third season in Maine and Hudson's second.

Arvanitis, 27, has played more minutes than any goaltender in team history. After serving as the team's number one netminder for most of the 2023-24 season, he initially took a back seat behind Nolan Maier and Ryan Bischel until the final months of 2025-26. When receiving more regular playing time in March and April, Arvanitis thrived, winning 10 of his final 14 starts from February 23rd through the end of the season. He finished with an overall record of 11-9-2, a 2.97 goals-against average, and an .899 save percentage.

The Holliston, MA native played collegiately for both the University of Massachusetts and Babson College and has also seen ECHL action with the Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, and Wichita Thunder. His 3,322 career minutes rank first among all Mariners goaltenders in franchise history. He's also one win shy of the franchise career wins mark held by Connor LaCouvee, with 32.

Hudson, 24, was the Mariners top-scoring rookie in 2024-25, putting up 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 61 games, which was good for third on the team. He finished the season on a hot streak, registering 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) over his final 12 games. As a result, he was loaned to the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds and promptly scored a goal on his first AHL shift on April 12th at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

A native of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Hudson made his ECHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 season with the South Carolina Stingrays. Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons with St. Francis Xavier of USports following an extended run with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League where he wore the "C" in the 2020-21 season.

