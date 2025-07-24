Experienced Jason Binkley Joins Gargoyles as Assistant Coach

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today that Jason Binkley has been named the team's assistant coach.

Binkley, 33, has four years of coaching experience as both an assistant and head coach. Binkley recently served as Head Coach of the Reading Royals (ECHL). Powell, Ohio resident initially joined the Royals as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season but took over as an interim head coach 39 games into the 2023-24 season before being officially named the head coach of Royals last summer. Binkley earned 46 career coaching wins while with Reading, while guiding the Royals to a playoff berth last season.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to come to Greensboro and continue my coaching career," said Binkley. "I would like to thank Scott Burt, Joe Ernst and Zawyer Sports for the chance to usher in this new team to a high level. I look forward to working with Scott (Burt) to put a competitive team on the ice each night, while also playing a role in the development of our players.

Prior to his time in Reading, Binkley was an assistant coach with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL and during the 2021-22 season, he helped guide the team to its winningest season in the club's 20-year history with a record of 40-12-0-2.

"I am excited to have Jason join our coaching staff as we head into our first season," said Gargoyles Head Coach Scott Burt. "Jason brings a lot of experience as both a coach and a player in this league. He understands the league well and is familiar with the other teams and players which is very valuable for our team."

Before coaching, Binkley played collegiately at Ferris State University. In his freshman season, Binkley competed in the 2012 Frozen Four championship game as a defenseman for the Bulldogs. Binkley scored 68 points (6g-62a) throughout his collegiate career. He won the Ferris State President's award for the top Bulldog student athlete in his Sophomore year and was selected to the NCAA All-Academic team his Senior year.

Binkley played six seasons of professional hockey and made his professional debut in 2015 in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays. Along with South Carolina, Binkley had stints with the Utah Grizzlies, Cincinnati Cyclones and Fort Wayne Komets. In 2017 and 2018, Binkley was a part of two deep playoff runs with the Komets and was among the top three defensemen on the team in points. At the end of the 2018 season, Binkley received the team's Unsung Hero Award, given to the player whose hard work, dedication to his teammates and love of the game is in the true spirit of Komet legends Robbie Irons and Terry Pembroke. After a stint overseas, Binkley returned to the ECHL to complete his final year as a player with the Jacksonville Icemen in the 2020-21 season. Across his professional playing career, Binkley scored 28 goals and 113 assists (141 points) in 341 games.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum.







