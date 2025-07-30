Logan Nelson Becomes First Player in Greensboro Gargoyles History

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today that veteran forward Logan Nelson has agreed to terms with the Greensboro Gargoyles for the 2025-26 season and officially becomes the first Gargoyles player in club history.

Nelson, 31, brings immediate veteran experience and production to the Gargoyles roster. Nelson joins the Gargoyles after spending last season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters where he posted 52 points (18g, 34a) in 66 games. Nelson reunites with Head Coach Scott Burt, who coached Nelson for three seasons while they were with the Rapid City Rush (ECHL) from 2021-2024.

The 6-1, 210-pound center has totaled 424 points (157g, 267a) in 576 career ECHL games split in stints with several teams across the ECHL since 2014.

"Logan is a true warrior and a bit of a throwback player," said Burt. "Logan plays the game hard, and hates lose, which is a mindset that that we want all of our players to understand. He has played for me before and I have seen him grow his game every year, not only on the ice but off it as well. He understands my standard and culture and he will bring that here to Greensboro."

During the 2021-22 season, Nelson earned an AHL call-up with the Tucson Roadrunners, appearing in five games.

The Rogers, Minnesota resident was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

