Bison Ink First Defenseman for 2025-26

July 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Riku Ishida to an ECHL standard player contract.

Ishida, 25, tallied 31 points (5g, 26a) in 36 games last season in the Alps Hockey League. He led his team in assists and led the team's defensemen in points. Ishida also competed in two games in the Italian Hockey League posting three assists.

The Hokkaido, Japan native has competed internationally for the Japan Men's Ice Hockey National Team. Last season, he was a member of the captaincy group.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound defenseman has medaled two times at the Division 1 (B) World Championships in 2021-22 (Silver) and 2022-23 (Gold). In addition, Ishida collected the Silver Medal at the Asia Championships last season.

