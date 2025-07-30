Fuel Re-Sign Defenseman Chris Cameron

July 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Fuel have announced last week, that they have re-signed defenseman Chris Cameron to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old Michigan native is returning for his fifth season both in the ECHL and with the Fuel.

Last season, Cameron was named the tenth captain in Indy Fuel history. He is currently the Fuel franchise record holder in penalty minutes with 456, including 103 during the 2024-25 season. He is also second in all-time games played for the Fuel with 239 games. Zach Miskovic leads the franchise with 254.

Cameron on his return to the Fuel:

"I'm so happy to be back in Indy, it feels like home for me now! All the excitement and energy that the fans brought to our new arena last year was amazing, and I am fired up to be a part of the organization again this season!"

In the 2024-25 season, he had 11 points in 67 games with Indy and two assists in the playoffs. He heads into the 2025-26 season as the franchise leader among defensemen in goal differential with +31.

During the 2023-24 season, Cameron had 15 points in 69 games played before helping Indy to the playoffs, where he had one assist and 24 penalty minutes in five games.

Prior to that in the 2022-23 campaign, the right-handed defenseman scored a career high of 16 points in 66 games. He also received his first AHL call-up to the Milwaukee Admirals, where he played two games.

In the 2021-22 season with the Fuel, he played in 37 games, tallying two goals, four assists, and 84 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Fuel, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defenseman spent four seasons playing for the OHL's Barrie Colts. Skating in a total of 227 OHL games, Cameron registered 5 goals 34 assists and 259 penalty minutes.







ECHL Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.