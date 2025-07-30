Cyclones Sign Forward Justin Portillo for 2025-26 Season

July 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the organization has signed forward Justin Portillo ahead of the 2025-26 season. Portillo's signing marks the third of the offseason for the Cyclones.

Portillo, 33, brings a wealth of tenacity and grit to the lineup for the Cyclones. Known for his hard-hitting style of play, Portillo adds size and physicality to the roster. Originally acquired via loan from the Athens Rock Lobsters of the FPHL, the Toledo, Ohio native appeared in 19 games for Cincinnati during the 2024-25 season. In his 19 games, Portillo recorded 43 penalty minutes.

"Justin joined the team midseason and was a major boost to the lineup and the locker room." said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski, "I feel fortunate to have him on our roster in Cincinnati after being part of his first call-up in Kansas City during the 2021-22 season. Justin leads by example in the way he comes to work every day, and the way he protects his teammates."

"His positive attitude is infectious and he is loved and respected by everyone in our locker room. This is an important signing for our hockey team as our roster continues to take shape." Weselowski adds.

Prior to his time in Cincinnati, Portillo bounced around from the FPHL and SPHL across the last five seasons before signing his first ECHL contract with Cincinnati this season. His first stint in the ECHL came with the Kansas City Mavericks in 2021-22 when he appeared in 11 games for the Mountain Division club.

