Cyclones Appoint Rob Couturier as the Team's Goaltending and Video Coach

Published on August 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that Rob Couturier will join the coaching staff as the team's goaltending and video coach. Couturier will join RIley Weselowski's coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.

Couturier, 47, joins the Cyclones after spending the last two seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks in the same role. As a member of the Mavericks coaching staff, he was a part of a staff that led Kansas City to a Brabham Cup title in 2023-24. That season, Kansas City had four goaltenders with save percentages over .904% and three goaltenders with over 15+ victories.

"I'm thrilled to join the Cyclones this season as the team's goaltending coach," said Couturier. "Having worked with Riley in Kansas City, I'm excited about the vision he has for building something special in Cincinnati, and I'm proud to be a part of that process."

Prior to his time in Kansas City, Couturier was the goaltending coach at the University of Omaha-Nebraska. During his time with the Mavericks, Couturier oversaw the development of their goaltending system which included future NHL draft selections and Mike Richter Watch List candidates. Before his stint in Nebraska, Couturier was the goaltending coach at Colby College where he oversaw all of their DIII men's and women's teams.

"Adding Rob to our staff is a huge win for the Cyclones organization and a big step toward our goal of becoming the top developmental program in the ECHL," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "Having worked with Rob for the past two seasons, I can tell you first-hand that there's no one better suited to help our goalies reach their full potential."

"Rob's commitment to building strong relationships with every goalie he works with is unmatched, and his expertise in analysis gives us a serious edge in teaching and preparation. His addition is a clear sign of our commitment to player development and our long-term vision as we build toward a Kelly Cup Championship." Weselowski added.

Outside of his responsibilities, Couturier is the owner/founder of ProForm Goalie Development, a goaltending academy focused on development and technique. Couturier joins the Cincinnati coaching staff of Head Coach Riley Weselowski and Assistant Coach Louie Caporusso.

