2025-26 Promotional Schedule Set

Published on August 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the 2025-26 promotional schedule has been released.

Adirondack will host giveaways all throughout the season including the Home Opener, Halloween Night, Thanksgiving Eve, Military Appreciation Night, Law Enforcement Night, Kid's Day, Stick it to Cancer Weekend and Country Night. In addition to theme nights, Friday and Saturday home games will again feature drink specials (announced soon) courtesy of Saratoga Eagle.

Glens Falls Hospital will give away 3,500 Thunder flags, while Harding Mazzotti will give away 500 Harding Mazzotti Arena t-shirts and pucks when doors open at the Home Opener, along with 200 Harding Mazzotti Arena hats throughout the game.

"We are thrilled for another season of entertaining and meaningful promotions at the newly named Harding Mazzotti Arena," said Thunder President Jeff Mead. "Fans will be thrilled to see popular theme nights return, and new theme night such as Halloween with a specialty jersey. We can't wait to welcome the fans back in October."

The first 1,000 kids 14 and under on Halloween Night will receive a FREE Thunder Candy Bucket courtesy of NEMER CJDR when doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by Trick-or-Treating in Heritage Hall.

The Thunder will host FREE postgame skates with the team on Sunday, November 20 and Sunday, February 22 presented by Glens Falls Hospital. Fans that attend the game can skate for free with the players after the game has concluded and must bring their own skates. Additionally, the Thunder will host a FREE postgame autograph session on Sunday, March 29.

"Last year the community helped raise over $305,000 for local efforts and many of our biggest games this season will allow us to continue to give back to the community that supports us so well," added Mead.

Specialty jerseys this season will be Halloween Night, Military Appreciation Night, Affiliation Weekend, Law Enforcement Night, Stick it to Cancer Weekend, Country Night and Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







