Forward Bennett MacArthur Returns for a Second Season with Icemen

Published on August 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Bennett MacArthur for the 2025-26 season.

MacArthur, 24, returns to Jacksonville where he recorded 23 points (7g, 16a) in 36 games played. MacArthur started last season under contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins but was later acquired by the Sabres via a trade on January 3rd. Prior to the trade, and before being reassigned to Jacksonville, MacArthur had also collected seven points (3g, 4a) in 28 games played last season with the Wheeling Nailers. MacArthur has totaled 90 points (31g, 59a) in 172 career ECHL games split between the Icemen, Nailers, Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears.

The 5-11, 195-pound forward has also made six career AHL appearances with the Syracuse Crunch. The Summerside, PEI resident had a productive major junior career in the QMJHL, registering 129 points (78g, 51a) in 120 career games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators.







ECHL Stories from August 29, 2025

