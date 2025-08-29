Royals Acquire Artyom Kulakov from Allen in Exchange for Future Consierations

Published on August 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have acquired defenseman Artyom Kulakov from the Allen Americans in exchange for Future Considerations.

Kulakov, 22, joins the Royals entering his third-full professional season after totaling 27 points (10g-17a) and 149 penalty minutes in 117 career games between the Worcester Railers (2022-24) and Allen (2024-25) of the ECHL.

"Artyom is a physical defensemen who takes a lot of pride in defending and shutting down the opposition," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He loves the game and is extremely excited to be a Reading Royal. We will look to him to be very hard to play against and continue to develop his game. We are very happy to have him as a Royal."

A native of Bolshoy Kamen, Russia, Kulakov native joined Worcester at the end of the 2022-23 season following his second year with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, where he played for Royals assistant coach Wes Wolfe. In 102 games played for Erie, the 6'2", 216-pound, left-shot defenseman tallied 16 points (5g-11a) to go with 145 penalty minutes.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (8): Cam Cook, Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan

Defensemen (4): Nick Carabin, Artyom Kulakov, Jack Page, Robbie Stucker

Goalie (1): Vinnie Purpura







