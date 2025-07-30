Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Matt Demelis for 2025-26 Season

July 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Matt DeMelis to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

DeMelis, 26, re-signs in Worcester for his second professional season. The Hingham, MA native played in 60 games for the Railers during the 2024-25 season, collecting 26 points (9G, 17A) along with just four penalty minutes. DeMelis was tied for third amongst rookies on the Railers in goals with nine.

"We are super excited to have Matt again this year," Tuzzolino said. "Last year he was just beginning to touch his offensive capabilities, and we expect a very big year from him this season on that side of the puck. He's also a great two-way center that could play in any situation. It's been a pleasure to watch Matt develop. I'm looking forward to his sophomore year."

Prior to professional hockey, the 6'1", 190 lb forward played five seasons of collegiate hockey at Northeastern. Across his five-year career with the Huskies, DeMelis had 50 points (20G, 30A) in 152 games played. He won three Beanpot Championships at Northeastern, including back-to-back championships while scoring the game-tying goal against Boston University in the 2024 Beanpot Championship.

"I'm extremely excited," DeMelis said. "You can see from all of the guys that are returning how much people want to be there. I think it's going to be an exciting time next year and I can't wait to get back."

The Railers have announced ten players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as DeMelis joins Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the tenth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

