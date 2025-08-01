Worcester Railers HC Sign Darien Kielb for 2025-26 Season

August 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Darien Kielb to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Kielb, 26, joins the Railers for his fifth professional season. The 6'3", 190 lb defenseman spent the 2024-25 season with the Glasgow Clan of the Elite Ice Hockey League, where he had twelve points (2G, 10A) in 46 games played. Kielb brings a range of American Hockey League and ECHL experience to Worcester. He played in 38 games between the Bakersfield Condors and Laval Rocket of the AHL, amassing 13 points (4G, 9A) with 32 penalty minutes. He split time in the ECHL between the Fort Wayne Komets and Maine Mariners before going overseas to Slovakia to end the 2023-24 season. In 63 ECHL games, he has 34 points (9G, 25A).

"Darien is a guy who is very long and has a very good résumé and experience," Tuzzolino said. "We look at him to be a leader on our back end and to help bolster the power play this season."

Prior to professional hockey, the Hamilton, ON native played half of a season of USports at Dalhousie University. He recorded eleven points (4G, 7A) before leaving for the Fort Wayne Komets and beginning his professional career. Prior to collegiate hockey, Kielb spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League between the Québec Remparts and the Gatineau Olympiques. In 249 QMJHL games, Kielb had 104 points (26G, 78A) along with 214 penalty minutes.

"I'm looking forward to getting to Worcester and getting started," Kielb said. "I'm sure it's going to be one heck of a season. I know there's a lot of excitement surrounding the team and returning guys. I'm looking forward to a long season."

The Railers have announced eleven players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Kielb joins Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the eleventh signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

