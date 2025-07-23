Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Kolby Johnson for 2025-26 Season

July 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Kolby Johnson to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Johnson, 27, re-signs in Worcester for his second season in the ECHL. The Rosetown, SK native played in 34 games for Worcester last season, totaling four points (2G, 2A) along with 100 penalty minutes. Johnson has spent the summer of 2025 playing in the Australian Ice Hockey League for the Perth Thunder, where he has recorded 22 points (10G, 12A) and 36 penalty minutes in 17 games played.

"We are super excited to have Kolby back this year," Tuzzolino said. "He has a physicality and a toughness to our group that sets us apart from the rest of the league. I also think he has parts of his game that are ready to be tapped into, both offensively and defensively. We are super excited to have Kolby back and be a huge part of this team."

Prior to coming to Worcester, the 6'3", 212lb forward played in three games to start the 2024-25 season for the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring one goal while recording 30 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. He began his professional career during the 2023-24 season with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL and Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

"It wasn't too hard to convince me [to come back]," Johnson said. "I'm really excited to see the atmosphere in that first game and get the show going."

The Railers have announced seven players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Johnson joins Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the seventh signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

