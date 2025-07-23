Defenseman Cooper Jones Returns to the Utah Grizzlies for Upcoming 2025-26 Season

July 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Cooper Jones is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Jones was acquired by the Grizzlies in a trade with the Jacksonville Icemen on January 16, 2025. With Utah he scored 4 goals and 8 assists in 39 games. Jones appeared in 18 games with Jacksonville last season, scoring 1 goal. Jones has pro experience with Adirondack, Idaho, Jacksonville, Rapid City,Trois-Rivieres and Utah in the ECHL and Evansville, Knoxville, Macon and Pensacola of the SPHL.

"When I got traded to Utah last season it was the easiest transition I have ever had, thanks to the fans, players, and staff. I am really excited to be back in that atmosphere at the Maverik Center this year," says Jones.

Announced 2025-26 Signings

Forwards: Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Reed Lebster, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness.

Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Cooper Jones, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow

