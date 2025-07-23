Forward Tanner Kelly Joins Walleye for 2025-26 Season

July 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Tanner Kelly joins the Walleye for his first professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Kelly, of San Diego, California, enters the Pond after a four-year collegiate career at Michigan State University. The 23-year-old posted 17 points (8G, 9A), 20 penalty minutes, and a +10 last season as a senior for the Spartans.

The advertising management major racked up 58 points (24G, 34A), 87 penalty minutes, and a +14 in 144 collegiate games over his four seasons. He was part of the Spartans back-to-back Big Ten Championship teams.







